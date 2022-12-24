Was Kate Hudson adamant about being in the Glass Onion cast? Here is what we know so far, 5 points

2022 has been a special year for Kate Hudson and her fans. The 43-year-old Hollywood star is best known for her performances in Alex & Emma, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, You, Me and Dupree, Fool's Gold, My Best Friend's Girl, and Bride Wars. And this year, she carved out a niche for herself by delivering a splendid performance in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery alongside superstar Daniel Craig. This film is now available on Netflix.

Was Kate Hudson adamant that she wanted to be part of Rian Johnson's Glass Onion? Glass Onion’s Birdie opened up about whether she was adamant to be a part of the film. “I slipped the script and we knew that this part was going to be cast, and I was like, ‘get me in the room,’” Hudson said during a virtual press conference recently. “Rian said, sure, come on in the room. Let’s see what you can do with Birdie,” Hudson added. Kate Hudson said to Rian Johnson: I know I can deliver the goods for you Illustrating his work experience on the sets of Glass Onion, Kate Hudson told Vanity Fair, “It felt that way when I read it! I had this great theater coach, Milton Katselas, who I used to study with, and he was hardcore. I remember in his masterclass, one of the things he would talk about is, “You’ve got to know where your sweet spot is, and not shy away from it.” “I remember reading Birdie, and I was in my sweet spot. [I’ve] been waiting on the sideline. It’s been hard. Because of the way my career has gone, the movies that I’ve wanted to make are not the movies that I’ve been getting. And so with Rian, it was really like, if you just put me in the game, I know I can deliver the goods for you,” he said.

What is 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' about? Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is an American mystery film written and directed by Rian Johnson. It is the sequel to the 2019 film Knives Out. The storyline revolves around world-famous detective Benoit Blanc. In his latest mission, he heads to Greece to uncover the layers of a mystery surrounding a tech billionaire and his crew of friends. Speaking in detail, tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends for a party on his private Greek island. Later, he finds someone dead on the island and the story unfolds. The film features Daniel Craig in the titular role of master detective Benoit Blanc. The ensemble cast includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista. Kate Hudson and her challenges as ‘Birdie’ In the film, Kate Hudson essays the role of Birdie Jay, a supermodel turned fashion designer. Speaking about her character in the film, Kate said to Vanity Fair, “The challenge for Birdie was how to ground her. Characters that are larger than life on the page don’t work as well if they’re not grounded or rooted in some purpose for their behavior. That for me was the fun part—this deep need to seek validation, to need to be loved, be seen, to be at the center of everyone’s love.” “Where does that come from? For any character that could be quite unlikable; it’s those things that ground it that make you have a little bit more empathy for this terrible person who is just oblivious to the way she walks, and moves through life. And that part to me is the most important. When I read it, it was the hats, the bathing suit, the outfit, and walking out with the outfit. That was all there,” Kate said to Vanity Fair