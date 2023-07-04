Was Katrina Kaif hanging out with Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan in New York? Fan shares VIDEO

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who got married in December 2021, were recently seen jetting off to New York for a vacation. After wrapping up their work commitments, the couple decided to take a break. Several pictures of Vicky and Katrina from New York City were shared on social media. It seems like Vicky is back in the city while Katrina is still there as a new video has emerged online. Recently, a female fan shared a video and revealed that she bumped into Katrina at a cafe in the city. She even shared that the actress was spending time with Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan.

Katrina Kaif obliges female fan with a picture in New York

Katrina never shies away when it comes to taking selfies with fans. During her New York trip too, the actress made sure to happily pose for one of her female fans. She took to Instagram and made a collage featuring mini clips from a cafe. It also featured her picture with Katrina. Her video also shows Zaheer and Sagarika sitting in the same cafe. The female fan claimed that Katrina was spending time with the couple. A part of her caption read, "Funny thing is - it was raining so I had to stay back at the restaurant - and I realized she wasn’t alone - and that she had Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge with her too, among others. Mentally kicking myself now that I missed looking around completely in my Katrina frenzy lol - but was still so unbelievable to have them be seated like 5 feet from me. This one’s going in the archives as “best day ever"." Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared online, Katrina's fans went gaga over it. A fan commented, "How lucky are youuu." Another fan wrote, "I'm So jealous! Lucky you!" Others were seen dropping red heart and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, Katrina recently hit headlines after it was reported that she has opted out of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. But it seems like they are just rumors. A source recently told The Times of India that Katrina is very much doing the film. However, there is a strong buzz that Priyanka Chopra, who was also supposed to feature in the film with Katrina and Alia Bhatt, has walked out of it. Farhan is yet to clarify the reports.

On the work front, Katrina will be soon seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Jee Le Zaraa: Is Katrina Kaif making an exit after Priyanka Chopra? Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani to step in