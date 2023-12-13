Was Malaika Arora the reason behind ex-husband Arbaaz Khan's break up with Giorgia Andriani? Details inside

Giorgia Andriani recently confirmed her break up with Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. Now, in a recent interview with a news portal, Andriani revealed whether Arbaaz's ex-wife Malaika Arora was the reason behind the break up of Khan and Giorgia or not.

Giorgia Andriani opens up on her breakup with Arbaaz Khan

During a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Giorgia Andriani said that she decided to part ways with Arbaaz Khan because they had “too many differences”. “It took us a long time to make this decision, but we eventually decided to part ways mutually,” she states, adding, “We had a distinct point of view about our future plans and lives in general," added she.

Revealing if Malaika Arora was the reason behind the breakup or not, Andriani added, “There was no interference from her side, ever. She was not the reason behind us parting ways.”

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Giorgia was asked about her early days in Bombay and how Arbaaz Khan, coming out of marriage with Malaika Arora, might have affected their equation. She said, "It didn't affect my equation in any manner. The relationship that he had with Malaika did not really come in the way of my relationship with him."

Elaborating further, Giorgia shared, "It was already over since like two years but officially they had divorced I think one and a half years previous or something like that, and no, I don't think it did affect."

Confirming her break up with Arbaaz during a chat with us, Andriani said, "We were friends, we were like best friends. I will always have feelings for him; I will always do." She also added that she hates to be called somebody's girlfriend and finds it "demeaning."

For the uninitiated, Arbaaz and Malaika tied the knot in 1998 and got divorced in 2017. Despite parting ways, the former couple continues to co-parent their son, Arhaan Khan.

Meanwhile, on the professional side, Giorgia will soon make her South Indian debut with Martin. She told the above-mentioned portal, “I have something interesting coming January, but I can’t reveal that yet."

