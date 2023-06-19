Was Manoj Bajpayee’s fees for The Family Man 3 at par with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan? Actor breaks silence

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that The Family Man was one of the most loved web series. The show which starred Manoj Bajpayee as the main lead was helmed by Raj and DK and has received so much love from the audiences that the makers are now all set to renew it for the third season. But ahead of the release of The Family Man 3, there were reports that the actor is getting a huge pay cheque for his role as Srikant Tiwari in the show. But now in a recent chat show, Manoj rubbished all these reports.

Manoj Bajpayee rubbishes rumors of getting a huge pay cheque for The Family Man 3

There were certain reports which stated that Manoj Bajpayee is receiving remuneration at par with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. When questioned about this in a chat, Manoj Bajpayee shut down the claims saying that the producers of OTT shows are just as bad as film producers. He also revealed that the producers are only ready to shell out money for big actors and he did not receive the money he should have for The Family Man. He went on to compare himself to sweatshop laborers in China. Elaborating on this statement he explained that big brands have their factories in China because their labor is cheap and further added that he is the cheap labor here.

Manoj Bajpayee's Ready Projects Are Set To Release Very Soon

Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming films/web series that are already shot and are scheduled to release soon includes Abhishek Chaubey's series called Soup, where he will be sharing screen space with Konkana Sen. As per Manoj Bajpayee, it has shaped up very well. He will be seen in Joram, bankrolled by Zee Studios itself. It has won numerous accolades in major film festivals. Then there is Dispatch, produced by Roni Screwvala's RSVP. It is a thriller. Lastly, there is a film with Raam Reddy, an American collaborator.

Meanwhile, you can watch Bandaa on its authorized streaming platform from the 23rd of May, 2023.

