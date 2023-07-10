Was Manushi Chhillar heartbroken after debut film Samrat Prithviraj failed at box office? Actress spills beans

Manushi Chhillar, the Miss World 2017 winner, made her film debut in Samrat Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar. Unfortunately, the film bombed at the box office. Reflecting on her experience, Manushi told Hindustan Times that despite the disappointment of the film's failure, everything worked out in the end. She acknowledged the effort she had put into the film and stated that she had learned a lot about filmmaking as a result of the experience. She also realised that, as an actor, she could do her best but couldn't control the outcome.

Manushi Chhillar, Miss World 2017, Discovers a Silver Lining in the Film Debacle

Although Manushi was disappointed because it was her first picture, she learned that she had accomplished what she had hoped for from the endeavour. Despite the film's failure, a segment of the audience praised her performance, and this realisation helped her go on. She emphasised that the setback had not stopped her from working hard and pursuing her passion.

Manushi challenged the widely held belief that beauty pageant winners cannot act. She emphasised the achievements of well-known actors such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, both of whom won beauty pageants before launching successful acting careers. Manushi revealed that she was instructed to put in extra effort during her tenure at Yash Raj Studios, the production studio that debuted her, due to preconceived views about beauty queens.

Manushi Chhillar's film debut fails, determination to succeed in industry is unwavering

