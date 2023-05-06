Was Nawazuddin Siddiqui's screen time threatened by Salman Khan during Bajrangi Bhaijaan? Actor reveals

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the finest actors we have in Bollywood. He has proved his versatility over the years by playing roles from different genres. He has given us some of the most iconic characters that are remembered and cherished by his fans. Nawazudding is one such actor who has worked with all the Khans and big names in the industry. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actor opened up about the fact that his lines in a movie were never edited or reduced because of the presence of a bigger star.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on if his lines were edited in a film

Talking about being a part of several films where there was a prominent star in it, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed that his lines were never edited or reduced because of the presence of a prominent star. He said, “Maine badi commercial films ke hain, jisme main villain tha. But usme aisa kabhi hua nahi. Jitna maine shoot kiya, utna hi aaya. Kyunki unko bhi zarurat thi (I have done big commercial films in which I have portrayed villains, and in those films, the parts I shot for were all there).” He added, “Maine bhai (Salman Khan), Shah Rukh aur Tiger Shroff ke saath kaam kiya. Isme jitna mera tha utna he mera raha. Ek scene idhar udhar nahi hua.” (I have worked with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Shroff, among others. My scenes were never reduced or cut).”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on working with Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Talking about working with Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed that there have been times when Salman gave away his lines for Nawazuddin.

The actor opened up about working with Salman Khan, and said, “Bajrangi Bhaijaan main toh aise hua ke bohot baar Salman bhai ne apni line mujhe de di. On the spot hua. Mere saath kabhi aisa nahi hua, mujhe aur mila hai (A lot of times while shooting Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Salman Khan gave many of his lines to me and it happened on the spot).”