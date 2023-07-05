Was Neeyat star Vidya Balan cheated on in the past? Actress reveals

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan will soon be seen as a detective in her upcoming film Neeyat, which will release on July 7th. The actress returns to the big screens after four years in what promises to be a thrilling murder-mystery. While the actress often talks about her professional journey, she isn’t very vocal about her personal life. In a recent conversation, she opened up about her life with her husband, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and how she met him. She also revealed that she never wanted to get married and was at a point where she had given up on finding love, when she found Siddharth.

Vidya Balan admits she was cheated on in the past

While speaking on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, Vidya Balan said that when she stopped looking, that’s when she found Siddharth Roy Kapur. She added that she never saw herself as someone who could get married, “I wanted to be with someone, but I never saw myself as getting married. But at a certain age, Parineeta happened when I was 26, and by 30 I’d seen a lot of success, and I wanted to share it with someone. I dated a few people but it didn’t quite work out,” she said. Vidya said that she was feeling lonely, and that at the end of the day, everyone wants to share their triumphs and disasters with someone apart from their family, and she too, was craving that connection.

However, dating wasn’t working out well for her at that point. “I dated a few people, and it didn’t turn out well. It actually put me off, and I decided, you know what, forget it,” she said. When asked if she got cheated on in past relationship, Vidya said, “Yes I did. And that's another form of rejection that's very tough. You feel like 'I'm not good enough’.” However, she added that in retrospect, she is glad that all of that happened as it separated the ‘wheat’ from the ‘chaff’. She learnt that one has to let go of all the things that don’t serve them. After that, she decided that she wouldn’t look for anything serious, and would just ‘date’ and have fun, which is when she met Siddharth Roy Kapur.

About Neeyat

Neeyat features an ensemble cast led by Vidya Balan along with Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli and Danesh Razvi. It is directed by Anu Menon who last directed Vidya Balan in Shakuntala Devi.