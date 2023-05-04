Was Nushrratt Bharuccha 'disheartened' about not being part of Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana?

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Chatrapthi, has finally talked about not being a part of Dream Girl 2. She played the lead role in the first part alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Dream Girl was released in 2019 and it performed well at the box office. Recently, when the official announcement of Dream Girl 2 was made, Nushrratt was not mentioned as being a part of it. The sequel will see Ananya Panday alongside Ayushmann. Recently, in an interview, Nushrratt revealed that she was "disheartened" when she found out that she wasn't a part of Dream Girl 2.

Nushrratt Bharuccha talks about Dream Girl 2

In an interview with The Times of India, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress went on to call Ayushmann her "closest friend" in the industry. Though she was disheartened, the actress said that she will cheer for the entire team when the film releases as she is close to all of them. Nushrratt said, "When you’ve done a film, which has been well received, you do get connected with it. Dream Girl is always going to have a special connection. Also because Ayushmann was genuinely a delight to work with, and he’s someone whom I honestly call my closest friend from the movies business. He was the only person who called to check on me when I had fallen sick and had vertigo."

She added, "My director Raaj Shaandilyaa, with whom I also did Janhit Mein Jaari, is also very close to my heart. So for me the whole set up and the whole team is special. Of course it was disheartening to not be part of their second journey. But having said that, I wish the best to the film and I’m going to be cheering for them, watching the first day first show and hoping the film does more than 200-300 crore."

Recently, Ayushmann and Ananya informed fans that the film will release on 25th August 2023. Earlier, it was slated to release in July. Ayushmann shared the update and wrote, "Pachees badi hai mast mast, kyunki @pooja___dreamgirl aa rahi hai on 25 August. #PoojaKiKissOnAug25 #DreamGirl2 releasing in theatres on 25th August, 2023."

Meanwhile, Nushrratt's upcoming film Chatrapthi also stars Bellamkonda Sreenivas. It is slated to hit theatres on 12 May 2023. She also has Chhorri 2 with Soha Ali Khan in the pipeline.

