Was Rs 9 crore and Sajid Nadiadwala's involvement key in stopping Alu Vaikunthapurramuloo's Hindi release?

Kartik Aaryan has been a busy man with back to back projects in his kitty. The actor had hit the headlines recently. We all know that Kartik had been shooting for his upcoming movie Shehzada, which is an official Hindi remake of Alu Vaikunthapurramuloo, in Delhi. But, there were reports of the actors threatening to walk out of Shehzada if the Hindi dubbed version of the Telugu movie was released in theatres. Later a statement was released by the director and producer of the film that nothing had happened. Well, now it looks like the situation has been taken care of.

According to the latest reports in The Times Of India, it is said that the producer of Alu Vaikunthapurramuloo, Allu Aravind needed mediators like Sajid Nadiadwala and Anil Thadani to have a word with Manish Girish Shah for ensuring that the Hindi dubbed version of the film does not release in theatres else Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer might be impacted. A source close to Manish revealed to TOI that after a meeting the matter seems to be under control. The source added, "That day, the trio sat at Shah's office till 2.30 pm. It wasn't easy to convince Shah but the presence of Nadiadwala and Thadani helped, especially that of the former. The three arrived at Shah's office almost at the same time (clearly, they'd co-ordinated with each other) and spoke very nicely to Shah. Finally, they prevailed upon him, but not before settling an amount to the tune of Rs 9 crore with him."

The reason why Anil came in picture is reportedly because he knows Manish quite well as he distributed Pushpa whose Hindi dubbing rights too were in Shah's space. Nadiadwala was approached by the makers of Shehzada as he is someone whom everyone looks up to when it comes to his quality and quantity of work in not only movies but Producer Associations as well.

Talking about Shehzada it is directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Allu Aravind, T-Series and Aman Gill. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

