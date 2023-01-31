Was Salman Khan disrespectful towards Kabir Khan on film sets? Director reveals

Ace director Kabir Khan has always managed to impress the audience with his craft. He has given hits like Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, New York and others. His first union with Salman Khan proved to be a hit affair at the box office. Back in 2012, the spy-thriller won hearts with its intriguing storyline. Now Ek Tha Tiger is a part of YRF's spy universe. Recently, in an interview, Kabir Khan spoke about his equation with Salman. He also revealed that they had creative differences on the set back then.

Kabir shared, "I have had a good working relationship with him. I have really enjoyed the films I have made with him. He’s full of ideas, he would always come and give suggestions. I never looked at it as interference. I’m very happy that Salman Khan is thinking about what I’ve told him."

Salman and Kabir's last collaboration, Tubelight couldn't manage to attract cinema lovers to theatres. The film ended up suffering at the box office. It was reported that things are not well between the actor-director duo. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Kabir shared his experience of working with the superstar. He revealed that there were times when Salman would sulk but he never disrespected him.

The noted director said that despite his star status, Salman never flaunted his superstardom. Kabir also said that he owes a lot to Salman. Khan added, "There have been times when we’ve not agreed about things, and we’ve argued and argued, and he has sulked, but it’s always been… Either I am able to convince him, or he has been able to convince me. I must say this, and it’s not something I’ve mentioned before. My first film with him, the first film in the Tiger series, was my first film after New York. Kabul Express was a successful film, but not in terms of the way you talk about mainstream cinema."

He further continued, "New York is a successful film, but again, not at the levels at Salman has seen. Never in all our arguments — and that film was the one where we had the most arguments — did Salman take that position that, ‘Listen, I’m Salman Khan. I’ve made 50 blockbusters. You’ve made two films.’ And that’s an amazing quality to have. He would sulk, he would argue, but badtameezi kabhi nahi."

Work front

Kabir is all set to collaborate with Kartik Aaryan for his upcoming film. Salman, on the other hand, has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3 in the pipeline.