Was Shraddha Kapoor holidaying with rumored beau Rahul Mody in mountains? Eagle-eyed fans find proof

Shraddha Kapoor has been making headlines for her rumored relationship with film writer Rahul Mody for quite some time now. After flaunting an 'R' pendant recently, her relationship rumors with Rahul became stronger after eagle-eyed fans found similarities between Shraddha's recent mountain vacation picture with Rahul's.

Recently, fans found that Rahul Mody's recent picture has the same mountain background as Shraddha's. Notably, Mody's picture was shared by his sister on her Instagram account.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody were holidaying together in mountains?

On April 16, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram account and shared two pictures from her mountain vacation. In the pictures, the actress can be seen sitting on a comfortable sofa with scenic beauty in the background. In the caption, she wrote, "Kahaan hoon main???"

Now, three days ago, Sonika Mody, the sister of Shraddha's rumored boyfriend Rahul Mody, dropped a picture of her brother with the same mountain background. This did not take much time for the fans to understand that the two pictures are from the same place and it made them believe they vacationed together in the mountains. On the other hand, Sonika's post was also liked by Shraddha.

Under Sonika's post, one fan wrote, "Ohhhhhhhhh piche ka view same same kyun lag rha hai, iykyk" Another fan commented, "Rishta pakka samjhe?" A third fan wrote, "Location iykyk" Others were also dropping comments as they thought Shraddha and Rahul's pictures were from the same place.

Shraddha Kapoor drops pictures of herself on 'Shrunday' wearing R pendant

On Sunday, March 24, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram account and dropped some of her pictures. In the pictures, she can be seen making fun faces and wearing a purple night suit. But her 'R' pendant stole all the attention.

The actress was spotted with her rumored boyfriend Rahul Modi at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding party. Although the couple hasn't confirmed their relationship, the actress' recent Instagram post has sparked interest among eagle-eyed fans, as they got a glimpse of the pendant that they think is for Rahul.

Shraddha Kapoor's work front

On the professional front, Shraddha will be next seen in director Amar Kaushik’s highly anticipated comedy horror film, Stree 2, alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Rajkummar Rao.

