Was Sudhir Mishra beaten up by Mumbai Police? 'Every tall white haired guy is not me' the director clarifies

Sudhir Mishra takes to his Twitter handle and rubbishes the rumours of being beaten up by the Mumbai Police.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared a 21-days lockdown across the country, the police officials have begun to tighten security. Many videos of people getting beaten up by the police have been floating all over social media. A video of an old man being beaten up by the Mumbai Police has been doing rounds on the internet for a couple of days. Owing to the physical attributes of the man, Viewers have been claiming that the person in the video is National-award Winning Director Sudhir Mishra.

However, putting an end to the endless speculations, director Sudhir Mishra recently took to his Twitter handle and rubbished the rumours of being beaten up by the Mumbai Police. Calling it fake news, he tweeted, "I am quite amused that people think I would take a beating without reacting. Every tall white-haired guy is not me . What shocks me is that the glee of the troll brigade. How sick! Whoever that coward who takes a beating like that, it ain’t me, sickos! Get a life!"

I am quite amused that people think I would take a beating without reacting . Every tall white haired guy is not me . What shocks me is that the glee of the troll brigade . How sick ! Whoever that coward who takes a beating like that , it ain’t me , sickos ! Get a life ! https://t.co/c7XtLffzwA — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) March 30, 2020

"The guy is fat , ( I am and lean and fit . He’s fair ( I am brown ) He has absolutely white hair ( I have some black ) He has all his hair at the back . I have lost hair at the back . Plus I have f*****g swag , he doesn’t. By the way I’ve had a very interesting relationship with the police . It’s never been antagonistic . My youngest Uncle ( now retired ) was a top cop and I love him dearly," he further added.

Why is that even a question ? Zoom and stop . Look . The guy is fat , ( I am and lean and fit . He’s fair ( I am brown ) He has absolutely white hair ( I have some black ) He has all his hair at the back . I have lost hair at the back . Plus I have fucking swag , he doesn’t https://t.co/fFJyGBSDuA — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) March 30, 2020

Sudhir Mishra also responded to a few of the users directly. One of which reads," cannot be wrong in these matters so I would react . By the way till date I’ve never had a problem with the police . Never ! So Mr Pai , I am sorry to disappoint you but that fat long john wearing fair guy with full hair at the back ain’t me."

I cannot be wrong in these matters so I would react . By the way till date I’ve never had a problem with the police . Never ! So Mr Pai , I am sorry to disappoint you but that fat long john wearing fair guy with full hair at the back ain’t me . https://t.co/yK4p3ymTIT — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) March 30, 2020

Director Hansal Mehta too confirmed that the man in the video is not Sudhir Mishra. "Fake. It's not Sudhirbhai," he tweeted. In today's time, fake videos and messages are common on the internet. Many people circulate photos and videos without checking the origin or the source of the same, without finding out if it carries true information or fake news. The government is taking strict measures to curb fake news being spread over mobile phones and the internet. Director Sudhir Mishra too says he wishes to sue the people who circulated the video spreading false rumours about him.

