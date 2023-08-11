Was Suniel Shetty nervous when daughter Athiya Shetty introduced him to KL Rahul? Actor reveals

Suniel Shetty is one of the most promising actors in the film industry. He has been a part of the industry for more than three decades now. Debuting in 1992 with the film Balwaan, the actor carved a niche for himself with films such as Border, Hera Pheri, Mohra, Gopi Kishan, and others. His bold and unique acting skills make everyone fall in love with him over and over again. But the actor has a relationship with fear. In a recent post on LinkedIn, Suniel penned a heartfelt note emphasizing his relationship with fear and how he manages it. Opening up on examples of where fear impacted him, the actor revealed that he was very nervous when his daughter Athiya Shetty introduced him to her then-boyfriend now husband, cricketer KL Rahul.

Suniel Shetty reveals he was nervous when Athiya Shetty introduced him to KL Rahul

Suniel Shetty penned a long note on his LinkedIn account where he opened up about his relationship with fear and how he felt when he first met her daughter's husband cricketer KL Rahul.

Recalling the day when he met his son-in-law KL Rahul for the first time, he wrote, “At home, I felt jittery when Athiya was bringing Rahul over to meet us as a family for the first time.”

Have a look at Suniel Shetty's long post:

The 61-year-old actor also added that he was "petrified" on his first day on a film set, and decided to not show up. He wrote, "30 years later I still felt nervous on my first day of filming with the great Rajinikanth Sir.”

The actor shared light on the perspective of having fear. He wrote, "The more you face those fears head-on, the more you’ll realise they take care of themselves. Next time you feel fear, just take a deep breath, stand tall and remind yourself that you’re on the brink of something goooooood. It means you’re pushing boundaries for bigger dreams. Fear is good."

About Hera Pheri 3

In a recent interview with News18, Suniel shared a major update about Hera Pheri 3. He said, “We’ve shot for the promos. We’re waiting for the film to take off. My fingers are crossed! I hope nazar na lage kisi ki.” The cast of the film also includes Akshay Kumar and Paresh rawal in the lead roles.

ALSO READ: Suniel Shetty has to say THIS about Sunny Deol's Gadar 2; shares important update on Hera Pheri 3