Did Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji have creative differences while filming Brahmastra? Former REVEALS

We tried to decode the mantra behind the success of the film. At the FICCI Frames Fast Track event held in Mumbai, the producer of Brahmastra and popular filmmaker Karan Johar was asked whether there was any instance of creative disagreement between you (Karan Johar) and director Ayan Mukerji. Here is what he replied.

Brahmastra — Ayan Mukerji ’s third Bollywood film as a director (after Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani) --minted over Rs 400 crores globally at the box office by Wednesday evening and now, it is safe to say that this Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer film is a big hit amongst the masses. While almost everybody has appreciated the visual effects of the film, a large chunk of the audience is drooling over the songs of the film. Clearly, delivering such a massive box office blockbuster amidst the pandemic must not have been an easy task.

“To be honest, not at all. This was this (film) was completely born within Ayan. Every bit of the film, every element, every part of it, every aspect of it was created within his imagination and visualization. There was no way you could disagree. Because how can you disagree with someone’s visualization? I can give my input but there was never a disagreement,” Karan Johar said.

Continuing the conversation further, Ayan Mukerji highlighted how the song ‘Kesariya’ was shot initially and how it ended up on the screen.

Ayan said, “There was stuff which Karan did not like. There was a big Kaali Puja sequence in the film. When you (Karan) saw the sequence, you were very harsh. He really bit**** about it. I hope I am allowed to say that word.”

Immediately, Karan responded by saying, “I never did that. I said that the scene was very terrible and I said I think you need to re-shoot it. And there was actually, and we can say it now, Kesariya was shot in another way.”

“Kesariya was shot with Ranbir dancing quite feverishly. When we saw the song, I said ‘What the hell is going on? What is wrong with you Ayan?’. Why were they dancing? Kesariya was shot differently. Same tune melody but treated differently. It is then that Ayan realized it has to be treated differently. It is then when we shot the Kalli Puja scene,” Karan said.

Karan also highlighted that Isha (as essayed by Alia Bhatt in the film)’s life was supposed to be depicted in that Kaali Puja scene. “But eventually, we had to compromise Isha’s backstory for the creative pace of the film,” he added. Both Ayan and Karan termed the process as a part of “creative adjustment.”

For the unversed, Brahmastra was released on September 9 and has been running at the theatres since then. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in key roles. Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna play crucial roles as well.

Also Read: Ayan Mukerji reveals making Brahmastra 2 in 2-3 years is a very big challenge for THIS reason