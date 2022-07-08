Koffee With Karan 7: Ranveer Singh recalls how he was 'unceremoniously dropped' from Bombay Velvet; Here's why

Yesterday the first episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 dropped and it has created a lot of excitement amongst the fans already. The first episode featured Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh and as expected they spilt a lot of beans on the show. From talking about their personal lives, their respective marriages, and their professional front, fans got to know about a lot of scoops from the stars. Well, the one fact that Ranveer revealed on the show was about him being dropped from Bombay Velvet.

For the unversed, the lead role in the 2015 film Bombay Velvet had ultimately gone to Ranbir Kapoor, who was paired opposite Anushka Sharma. Ranveer Singh in the first episode of Koffee With Karan revealed that he was ‘unceremoniously dropped’ from Bombay Velvet. In one of the fun segments, Ranveer and Alia were made to play a game called Koffee Bingo. They had to select from a range of options that applied to them. One of the options was ‘got rejected for a role’, which Ranveer selected.

Elaborating on this, Ranveer Singh then clarified he was ‘not rejected’, in fact, he was ‘unceremoniously dropped’. Ranveer said his ‘star value wasn’t high’ at the time. Bombay Velvet also starred Karan Johar himself and failed to perform well at the box office.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh will be seen sharing the screen space with Alia Bhatt once again in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. This film will also star Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.

