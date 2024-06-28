Was Urmila Matondkar difficult to deal with? Stylist recalls crying while working during Rangeela

Urmila Matondkar has been one of the most popular names in Bollywood. She has worked in several acclaimed films Judaai, Satya, Bhoot, and many more. One of her evergreen films that also emerged as a breakthrough role in her career was Ram Gopal Varma’s Rangeela.

While fans loved her work in the film, in a recent interview, a hair stylist who worked with the actress spilled the beans on her not-so-good experience of working with Matondkar.

Hairstylist recalls working with Urmila Matondkar on Rangeela

Renowned hairstylist Nanda was recently in conversation with Bollywood Now. During the conversation, she recalled her fond experience of working with various celebrities. Nevertheless, she mentioned it was only Urmila Matondkar who she had a difficult time working with.

Nanda explained her view stating that she used to assist another hair stylist, Maria, in those days but also started to work independently. She recalled being asked to work with Urmila for a photo shoot of Rangeela which was being done at the Borivali National Park.

“Urmila asked, ‘Where is Maria?’ I said, ‘Didi has gone for a shoot. She had to go urgently’. So she asked, ‘Is this not a shoot? Isn’t this work too?’ So I said, ‘I don’t know anything. Didi has sent me',” she recalled.

Nanda further recalled while she started to work on the actress’ hair, she started pointing out her mistakes to the point that she ended up crying.

Hairstylist reveals she cried while working with Urmila Matondkar

“She would constantly point out mistakes because she wanted to work with Maria. She was okay with me assisting but she didn’t like that I was working on her independently. I would just stand with tears rolling down my eyes, but I never cried in front of her,” the hairstylist said, further admitting to being uncomfortable working with the actress.

The hairstylist further shared that she worked with many actors throughout her career, but it was only Urmila she found most difficult to work with. She said while she worked with so many people it was only with the Khoobsurat actress that she got “scared” elucidating that they would lose confidence working with them.

The musical-comedy drama film, Rangeela was released in 1995 and starred Aamir Khan in the lead along with Jackie Shroff, Reema Lagoo, and more in key roles.

