Was Vicky Kaushal disappointed about not winning the Best Actor National Award for Sardar Udham? Star reveals

Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, The Great Indian Family. He recently tasted success with his comedy drama Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, co-starring Sara Ali Khan. Additionally, his 2021 film, Sardar Udham, performed exceptionally well at the 69th National Film Awards, where it secured the title of Best Hindi Film and other accolades. Although Vicky didn't win the Best Actor award, which was given to Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rise, he received widespread acclaim for his performance when the film was initially released. In a recent interview, the actor revealed whether he felt disappointed about not winning and discussed his sentiments regarding the movie.

Vicky Kaushal on not winning the National Award for Sardar Udham

In an interview with India Today, Vicky Kaushal was asked if he felt disappointed about not winning the Best Actor honor for Sardar Udham at the National Awards. Vicky replied, saying, "Nahi! The thing is that many times, when you get a film, and get to work with a director that you like, you think that's where your dream has come true, which is genuinely true for Sardar Udham. I am not just saying for the heck of it. Being a Punjabi, that topic, that man, that story is very, very close to my heart."

He went on to explain, "We have been listening to this story since our childhood days and always used to wonder why not many people know about this. So, for me, to eventually get the opportunity was a big deal and, after that, what I got or didn't get, everything was a bonus. For me, the story to reach the world, to get appreciated, to get resonated, that is everything. After that, for the film to get all the rewards are all bonuses. I don't have any qualms."

For the unversed, Sardar Udham is a film based on the life of freedom fighter Udham Singh, directed by Shoojit Sircar.

More about Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming film The Great Indian Family

In this family drama, Vicky Kaushal shares the screen with Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar for the first time. The movie is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. The supporting cast includes actors like Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, and Bhuvan Arora, among others. The Great Indian Family is scheduled to be released in theaters on September 22.

