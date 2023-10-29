'Wasn’t really nice': Bobby Deol shares being 'upset' after watching Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh's Rana Naidu

Bobby Deol is generating buzz for his role in the upcoming film Animal, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. While fans are eagerly anticipating Sandeep Reddy Vanga's star-studded film, Bobby has also created excitement among his fans for his role in the movie. While already being in the headlines, the actor recently expressed his displeasure over Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh’s Rana Naidu.

Bobby Deol expresses displeasure over Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh’s Rana Naidu

In a recent interview with iDiva, Bobby Deol was asked to name an overrated show or a film in recent times. In response, the actor remarked that he didn’t find the Indian adaptation of Ray Donovan 'really nice'. He also went on to share that he wanted to do the show, however, when he saw the remake he was ‘upset’ to watch it.

“I mean I am not trying to say something like put them down, but I felt there was a show called Ray Donovan and the remake of that in Hindi wasn’t really nice because I really wanted to do Ray Donovan as an actor, but I wasn’t taken for the remake but then when I saw the remake I was upset that it was such a lovely story with lovely characters, but they didn’t make it the way it should have.”

Bobby Deol on a co-star he doesn't want to work with

In the same interview, the actor was also asked to name any co-star he wouldn’t work with. The actor recalled the time when an actor (without naming them) had told his father and legendary actor Dharmendra that he would never work with him. However, times changed and there was a film with the same actor, and he knew that he had already vowed to not work with the veteran actor.

“He knew what he had told my dad, so he was worried that my dad wouldn’t work with him and my dad said, ‘I never think like that, it was your choice, not mine, I’d love to work with you,” he stated.

Bobby Deol on the work front

Bobby Deol will be next seen in the much-awaited, Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film, led by Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, will also star Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri amongst others.

The film will hit the theaters this year on December 1.

Notably, Animal will lock horns at the box office with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Maekshaw, directed by Meghna Gulzar.

