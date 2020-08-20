  1. Home
  2. entertainment

WATCH: 15 member CBI team probing Sushant Singh Rajput's case arrives in Mumbai

The Central Bureau of Investigation team which is going to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's case has officially arrived in Mumbai.
56626 reads Mumbai Updated: August 20, 2020 08:34 pm
News,Sushant Singh Rajput CaseWATCH: 15 member CBI team probing Sushant Singh Rajput's case arrives in Mumbai

The Central Bureau of Investigation team which is going to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's case has officially arrived in Mumbai. The 15-member team was spotted at the airport on Thursday evening and was mobbed by the media and photographers present at the spot. As per various reports, the priority tasks of the CBI will include interrogating the main accused Rhea Chakraborty. The Mumbai Police has been instructed to cooperate with the CBI and assist in the investigation. It will also be handing over all case files to the CBI.   

Apart from interrogating Rhea, the CBI will also be examining the homicide angle, recreating the scene of crime, undertaking forensic audit of evidence and questioning doctors who conducted post mortem, as per a Times Now report. There is no resting for the CBI, as the team is reported to start gathering evidence from tonight itself. It will also look into electronic devices and reach Sushant's plush Bandra apartment tomorrow to recreate the crime scene. 

The CBI is also said to have brought with them forensic experts who will move the investigation at a quicker space. According to a Times Now report, the CBI team will be staying at the Indian Air Force guest house in the city which is located close to the airport. The reason for choosing to stay here is so that any possible snooping attempt, if any, can be foiled, as per the news channel. 

Given that Patna SP Vinay Tiwari's forceful quarantine was criticised heavily, the BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal stated that there will be no mandatory quarantine for the CBI officers. On Wednesday, he had said that if the CBI team visits Mumbai for 7 days, they will be automatically exempted from COVID 19 quarantine provided they have a confirmed return ticket. However, if its longer than 7 days, they will have to ask for an exemption and it will be provided. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Samuel on why he feels Sara was pressurised to breakup with actor

Credits :Times Now/ANI

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Anonymous 1 hour ago

may justice prevail .

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement