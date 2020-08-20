WATCH: 15 member CBI team probing Sushant Singh Rajput's case arrives in Mumbai

The Central Bureau of Investigation team which is going to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's case has officially arrived in Mumbai.

The Central Bureau of Investigation team which is going to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's case has officially arrived in Mumbai. The 15-member team was spotted at the airport on Thursday evening and was mobbed by the media and photographers present at the spot. As per various reports, the priority tasks of the CBI will include interrogating the main accused Rhea Chakraborty. The Mumbai Police has been instructed to cooperate with the CBI and assist in the investigation. It will also be handing over all case files to the CBI.

Apart from interrogating Rhea, the CBI will also be examining the homicide angle, recreating the scene of crime, undertaking forensic audit of evidence and questioning doctors who conducted post mortem, as per a Times Now report. There is no resting for the CBI, as the team is reported to start gathering evidence from tonight itself. It will also look into electronic devices and reach Sushant's plush Bandra apartment tomorrow to recreate the crime scene.

The CBI is also said to have brought with them forensic experts who will move the investigation at a quicker space. According to a Times Now report, the CBI team will be staying at the Indian Air Force guest house in the city which is located close to the airport. The reason for choosing to stay here is so that any possible snooping attempt, if any, can be foiled, as per the news channel.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team that will probe #SushantSinghRajput case, arrives in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/3Bixojqnj6 — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

Given that Patna SP Vinay Tiwari's forceful quarantine was criticised heavily, the BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal stated that there will be no mandatory quarantine for the CBI officers. On Wednesday, he had said that if the CBI team visits Mumbai for 7 days, they will be automatically exempted from COVID 19 quarantine provided they have a confirmed return ticket. However, if its longer than 7 days, they will have to ask for an exemption and it will be provided.

