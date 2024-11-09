WATCH: Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn’s reunion at event will take you back to their Ishq days; don’t miss their bromance

Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan are among the most loved actors in Bollywood. They began their careers in the 90s and have entertained audiences for over three decades. The two actors were recently spotted at a film event in the city that reminded fans of their wonderful chemistry in the 1997 film Ishq.

Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn came together to attend the muhurat ceremony of Milap Zaveri's next film, Tera Yaar Hoon Main. In a video from the event, we can see the Singham Again actor arriving at the venue and sharing a hug with Aamir, who was surrounded by other guests.

Watch the video here:

The Dangal actor was seen wearing a red kurta with a black hued bottom. He paired it with black-colored boots and completed his look with black-framed glasses. While he kept his look simple, the actor's grand presence stole the limelight at the event.

On the other hand, Devgn looked charming in black pants and a t-shirt with a beige jacket. He paired the outfit with brown shoes and glasses. A reunion of the two actors immediately reminded fans of their bromance in the 1997 film Ishq. They posed together for the paps and extended their support for Zaveri's highly anticipated project.

Soon, the video grabbed the attention of netizens, who couldn't stop admiring the reunion, which was soaked in nostalgia. One user wrote, "I love this movie 'Ishq' I have seen in my childhood days' with fire and appreciation emojis. Another fan expressed her wish to see them in a film again and wrote, "Hope to see them together on-screen again."

The 1997 hit film Ishq was directed by Indra Kumar and featured a star-studded cast, including Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Juhi Chawla, and Kajol in significant roles.

On the work front, Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Kareena Kapoor, and made a guest appearance in Kajol starrer Salaam Venky.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn has just delivered another hit with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, co-starring Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and more.