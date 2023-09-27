WATCH: Aamir Khan arrives for politician Ashish Shelar's Ganpati Darshan with handful of sweets

The Ganesh Puja of 2023 was celebrated on September 19. After the puja, it was followed by Ganpati Visarjan on September 20. Every celebrity from the Bollywood industry celebrated the auspicious occasion by visiting each other's residences and also holding puja at their own houses. Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan was spotted arriving at politician Ashish Shelar's residence for Ganpati Darshan on September 26 with a handful of sweets.

Aamir Khan arrives for politician Ashish Shelar's Ganpati Darshan

A while ago, Aamir Khan was papped visiting the residence of an Indian politician and cricket administrator belonging to Bharatiya Janata Party, Ashish Shelar for Ganpati Darshan on September 26. The video of Aamir posted on Instagram shows the actor making his entry with a handful of sweets for the Bappa Darshan. He offered his prayer to Ganpati and posed with the politician as he was greeted with flowers and a photo frame with a picture of Shiva.

For the visit, the actor wore a white kurta and yellow pants. He also wore his black glasses. Watch the video:

Speaking about Aamir's upcoming projects, Pinkvilla was the first to report that the actor has signed a two-film deal with director Rajkumar Santoshi. We also reported that one of the two films will feature Khan in the lead role and the other will see him teaming up with the renowned filmmaker in the capacity of a producer. Now, we have exclusively learned that Laal Singh Chaddha actor and Santoshi are considering several titles for their action-packed drama.

A source revealed to us, “Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi have been discussing a probable collaboration for a while now, and with Aamir Khan on board as a producer, the film is on track to go on floors. Aamir is a creative force to reckon with and he has loved what Rajkumar Santoshi developed for Sunny Deol. The trio is looking to take the film on floors around December/January 2024.

Aamir Khan's work front

Aamir is set to make his comeback with the RS Prassana-directed Champions. The film goes on floors in January 2024 and will hit the big screen during the Christmas 2024 weekend. A source exclusively told us, "Champions is presenting in the casting stage and is ready to hit the floors on January 20. The prep work is also in progress too."

Meanwhile, the actor is also producing Avinash Arun's directorial Ujjwal Nikam Biopic.

