WATCH: Aamir Khan finally opens up about his next project amid work break; says, 'Planning kar raha hu'

Aamir Khan is one of the promising actors in the entertainment industry. He captivates everyone's hearts with his acting prowess and the way he brings life to a character. The actor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and currently, he is on a break from the lights-camera-action world. On August 21, Aamir was seen attending his cousin Mansoor Khan's book launch event with his son Junaid Khan and his ex-wives Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta were also present. During the event, Aamir opened up about his next project and also gave an update on his production house.

During his cousin's book launch event on August 21, Aamir Khan was asked to share about his next project. The actor said, "Iss waqt main apni family life bohot enjoy kar raha hu, baccho ke saath main waqt bita raha hu, mummy ke saath ghar pe aur main production house pe bhi dhyaan de raha hu, film main produce kar raha hu. Main pehel bohot kaam films produce karta tha, lekin abhi humlog kaafi films produce karne ki soch rahe hain."

He further added, "As a production house ek platform ban saku young logo k liye, unka kaam samne rakhne ke liye ek zaariya ban saku. Toh usss sochh se maine thoda waqt diya hain main apna production house ko taaki main systems create karu production house main taaki firse jo subject mujhe achha lage jaldi se jaldi ban sake aur hum eksaath do tin films bana sake. uss sabka main plannning kar raha hu taaki platform mile logo ko, youngsters ko."

Aamir recently attended Ritesh Sidhwani's birthday bash. For the party, the actor wore a pastel pink linen shirt, which was paired with a black t-shirt, a pair of light blue distressed denim trousers. He completed his look with black shoes and his statement eyeglasses.

Speaking about Aamir's own acting projects, a source close to the development revealed, "With multiple films in various stages of development, Aamir is definitely following the studio model. He is willing to make quality films for the audience but as a producer."

