WATCH: Aamir Khan hugs Ira's MIL Pritam as she gets emotional in unseen wedding video; gushes over her performance

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got married to Nupur Sikhare earlier this year and what a grand affair it was. The couple tied the knot with both Maharashtrian and Christian traditions. In a new video shared by Nupur on his Instagram, a sea of emotions can be seen getting exchanged between Aamir Khan and his daughter’s mother-in-law Pritam Sikhare.

Nupur Sikhare drops special video of Mother’s Day

In the now-viral video, Ira’s mother-in-law Pritam Sikhare can be seen speaking at length about Nupur and how blessed she is to have him. Her heartwarming speech is weaved with several unseen videos from Nupur-Ira’s wedding including rare visuals of Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, and Kiran Rao.

With a heart full of love and emotions, Pritam can be seen talking about her equation with Nupur and saying, “We both share a deep bond of trust, a connection based on trust.” She said that as a kid she always wondered if Nupur liked the mother he got and she always prioritizes her son before anyone else.

What remains a highlight of the video is the warm frames shared between Aamir and Pritam. In one glimpse, Aamir can be seen hugging Pritam after her speech at the wedding. Another sequence features them dancing together. Watch this video till the end:- Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

When Aamir Khan said his emotions at Ira Khan’s wedding felt like a Shehnai

In a video shared by Khan’s PR company, the actor can be seen saying, “My emotion was like a shehnai. It’s an instrument that is actually played in shaadis. Shehnai has a quality that it gives you happiness and a little bit of sadness. It’s a mixture of emotions. Makes you happy and sad both. So, that’s my emotion.”

More about Ira Khan and Nupur Sikhare's wedding

Ira and Nupur initially registered their marriage in Mumbai and later flew to Udaipur, Rajasthan along with their friend and family to embrace a white wedding on January 10. The couple had met during the Covid-19 pandemic when Nupur was training Aamir Khan and was living with him.

On the work front, Ira Khan is currently hosting a podcast titled Call Me Hopeful on The Swaddle.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan says he was unsure if censor board would pass Sarfarosh; 'We had taken the name of Pakistan and ISI'