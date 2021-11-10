Watch: Aamir Khan’s little fan couldn't control his excitement on meeting his favourite star

Aamir Khan is a star and there is no denying that fact. He enjoys a huge fan following not only in India but across borders. Also, his fans belong to every age group. Be it a kid, a teenager, an adult or an elderly person everyone loves Aamir and how! Mr Perfectionist always wins the hearts of people with his films and today when he was papped outside his daughter Ira Khan’s office in Bandra, paps also captured a small boy who could not control his excitement when he saw the actor.

A video that has gone viral in no time can see Aamir stepping out of Ira Khan’s office in Bandra as he was heading towards his car. Before he sat in his car paps asked him to pose for them and he did so. At that very moment the actor spotted a kid and called him to pose with him, the kid ran to him and his excitement is audible in the video. He could not stop smiling and laughing as he got to meet his star face to face and get a picture clicked with him. The best part was that Aamir held that kid and posed with him calmly.

Take a look:

On the work front, Aamir will be next seen in Advait Chandan directorial Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is a Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump and will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. Interestingly, Laal Singh Chaddha will mark Aamir and Kareena’s third collaboration after 3 Idiots and Talaash.

