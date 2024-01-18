WATCH: Aamir Khan sheds happy tears, dances his heart out in emotional teaser of Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s wedding

With tears in his eyes and a happy heart, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan got his daughter Ira Khan married to Nupur Shikhare. Their wedding that went on for days was nothing short of a fairy tale. Now, Ira has dropped a heartwarming teaser of her wedding that showcases the wonderful time the couple had.

Aamir Khan sheds happy tears in wedding teaser of daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are finally married. The festivities that started on January 2 concluded on January 13 with a grand star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai. Giving glimpses of the wonderful wedding, Aamir Khan’s daughter took to her Instagram profile and posted a teaser of the same. The video opens up with the groom walking towards the stage with his other Pritam Shikhare. This was followed by the bride walking down the aisle with her father Aamir and mother Reena Dutta. We can see an emotional father holding back his tears as he gives his daughter's hands to her husband.

Sharing the video, Ira penned, “This is only a teaser but neither Ethereal nor us could wait. We wanted to celebrate in the mountains, with the people we love. And we did. It was stunning when we were there but we didn’t realised we were getting married in Rivendell (@nupur_popeye now we have to watch the third Lord of the Rings). It difficult to put all the love and feelings of that day into words. Thankfully, we have this video instead.”

Take a look:

In the clip, Nupur Shikhare reads his heartfelt vows to Ira, moving everyone in tears. After being pronounced ‘man and wife’, the Dangal actor can be seen wiping his tears off, giving a warm hug to Ira, and then dancing his heart out with her and Nupur’s mother before he has a big family hug.

Richa Chadha, Lekha Washington, and others react to Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s wedding teaser

Upon watching the video, everyone got emotional and teary-eyed. Showering her love on the couple, actress Lekha Washington who is rumoured to be dating Imran Khan commented, “Oh my heart” while Elli Avram wrote, “This got me (teary-eyed emoji)”. Actress Zayn Marie Khan, Ira’s cousin who officiated their wedding in Udaipur, penned, “Look up and cry. I love everyone in this video till my heart overflows and more.” Richa Chadha, Rhea Chakraborty and Mithila Palkar showered hearts.

