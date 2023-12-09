WATCH: Aamir Khan spotted at event with ex-wife Reena Dutta, daughter Ira and son-in-law Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan is known as Mr. Perfectionist for all the right reasons. In his illustrious acting career spanning decades, the actor has worked on several projects. But apart from being an ace artist, he is also a family man. Recently, he attended an event with ex-wife Reena Dutta, daughter Ira Khan, and her fiancé Nupur Shikhare.

Aamir Khan attends an event with his family

A while ago, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was seen being part of an important event held in Mumbai. In a clip, the actor can be seen sitting at a table with his daughter, Ira Khan, and son-in-law, Nupur Shikhare. They were also joined by other close ones, including Aamir’s ex-wife and Ira’s mom, Reena Dutta.

For the event, the Lagaan actor opted for a maroon-hued shirt with dark blue pants. His daughter dressed desi in a black and gold saree with a matching blouse. Her mom, Reena, also wore a baby pink saree, while Nupur donned a blue shirt with a jacket.

Last year, after getting intimately engaged, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare hosted an engagement bash with their loved ones. The couple is set to tie the knot on January 3, 2024. Confirming the date, Aamir told News 18, "Ira is getting married on January 3. The boy she has chosen is a trainer; he has arms like Popeye, but his name is Nupur. He is a lovely boy. When Ira was battling depression, he was with her. He is really someone who has stood by her and emotionally supported her. They are so happy together. They are very well connected; they really look after each other and care for each other."

Calling Nupur his son, the actor said they feel he's part of the family. He also said that on the day of his daughter's wedding, he's going to cry a lot. "I am very emotional. I can't control my smile nor my tears," the Taare Zameen Par actor said.

Aamir Khan's work front

We last saw Aamir in and as Laal Singh Chaddha in the comedy-drama film with Kareena Kapoor Khan. He also made a cameo appearance in the slice-of-life drama film headlined by Kajol, Salaam Venky, as himself. He also has a couple of exciting projects lined up.

