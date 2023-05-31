WATCH: Aamir Khan teases Kapil Sharma for not inviting him to his show; Says 'I am one of your biggest fans'

Actor Aamir Khan, who was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, was seen attending the trailer launch event of Carry On Jatta 3 on Tuesday evening. The film features Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles. Along with Aamir, comedian and actor Kapil Sharma was also seen gracing the launch event. While interacting with the media, Aamir revealed that he has become Kapil's fan. Mr. Perfectionist revealed that he has been watching the episodes of Kapil's show since he is currently on a break.

Aamir Khan is all praise for Kapil Sharma

Aamir was seen singing praises of Kapil's chat show. The actor even teased the comedian for not inviting him to his hit show. Aamir was heard saying, "I have been doing lesser work and spending time with my family so every evening, I enjoy watching something that has comedy in it. Every night, I watch something before sleeping and in the last few months, I have been watching Kapil’s show. I have become such a big fan of him. You would have noticed that I was having the biggest smile when he walked on stage."

He added, "He has made so many of my evenings colourful, I have laughed a lot. I called him a few weeks ago and told him, ‘Thank you so much, you entertain people so much, it is such a big task, to cheer people up.’ So I am so happy to see you here and I’m one of your biggest fans, Kapil." Aamir further joked, "Aur aapne kabhi mujhe show pe kyun nahi bulaya yaar… Before he asks, I thought I’d say it first." Later, Kapil revealed that he tried to invite Aamir several times but he kept postponing his visit.

Kapil shared, "I have always met Aamir in crowds and gatherings. I requested him several times as well (to appear on the show) but he would postpone it due to his commitments. But he directly meets me after three years."

Meanwhile, Aamir also revealed that he hasn't signed any new film yet. He said that he will start working when he was emotionally ready to shoot a film. He said that he wants to spend time with his family at present.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan breaks silence on his next project after Laal Singh Chadha failure; Actor opens up about new look