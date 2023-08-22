WATCH: Aamir Khan's ex-wives Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta bond at Mansoor Khan's book launch event

Aamir Khan, who was last seen in Laal Singh Chadha, recently attended his cousin Mansoor Khan’s book launch event in Mumbai. His elder son Junaid Khan was present at the venue along with him. Aamir’s ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao were also in attendance and the two women were seen unexpectedly bonding with each other. Netizens were shocked to see them bonding with each other praised them for their maturity.

Aamir Khan’s ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao share a laugh together

On Monday evening, August 21, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao were seen arriving at Mansoor Khan’s book launch event. The paparazzi captured them laughing with each other. They also met one of their acquaintances and shared a funny conversation. When a camera person asked them to pose together for a picture, Kiran replied, "Bohut dur...unka chal raha hai. accha nahi lagta hai na? Unka ho jaane dijiye (Very far... his speech is going on. This doesn't look good, right? Let him finish).” They were shying away from the cameras and went to stand on a corner. Kiran wore a long green dress under a blue shirt while Reena donned a black and white outfit. Take a look:

More about Aamir Khan’s relationships with Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao

Aamir got married to Reena in 1986. They have two children together, son Junaid and daughter, Ira. In December 2002, he filed for divorce and the couple has been separated since then.

Advertisement

On 28 December 2005, he married Kiran Rao, who had been an assistant director on Lagaan. On 5 December 2011, they welcomed their child, Azad Rao Khan, through surrogacy. In July 2021, the couple announced their separation and stated they would raise their son Azad as co-parents.

Aamir Khan about upcoming projects

During the media interaction, Aamir opened up about his upcoming acting projects. The actor said, "Iss waqt main apni family life bohot enjoy kar raha hu, baccho ke saath main waqt bita raha hu, mummy ke saath ghar pe aur main production house pe bhi dhyaan de raha hu, film main produce kar raha hu. Main pehle bohot kaam films produce karta tha, lekin abhi humlog kaafi films produce karne ki soch rahe hain."



ALSO READ: WATCH: Aamir Khan finally opens up about his next project amid work break; says, 'Planning kar raha hu'