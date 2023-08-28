WATCH: Aamir Khan’s rendition of songs Tere Hawale and Kahani from Laal Singh Chaddha reunion go viral

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The duo managed to impress the audience with their performances. Despite that, it failed to perform well at the box office. Recently, it was released on an OTT platform, everyone couldn't stop praising the film. Now, recently, Aamir hosted a reunion with the cast and crew. The videos and photographs from their celebrations have gone viral on the Internet. Amongst all, what caught everyone’s attention was Mr. Perfectionist crooning to super hit tracks from the movie, Tere Hawale and Kahani.

Aamir Khan's videos from Laal Singh Chaddha reunion go viral

In the viral videos from the celebrations, Aamir can be seen singing Tere Hawale alongside Shilpa Rao and Amitabh Bhattacharya. In another video, the actor is seen equally enjoying the soulful melody, Kahani, along with Amitabh. The videos from the celebrations have been constantly ruling the internet. Have a look:

The much anticipated Advait Chandan directorial also starred Mona Singh, Manav Vij and Naga Chaitanya in significant supporting roles. It was an official adaption of the Hollywood film, Forrest Gump which starred Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in the lead roles. It has clinched six Academy Awards.

Laal Singh Chaddha controversy

Even before its release, the film surrounded itself in controversy due to the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend, and eventually, the film tanked at the box office. However, months after its OTT release, the film had rather received mixed reviews. Apart from the film, the music of the film was well appreciated and continues to rule the audience’s heart.

Work front

After Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir announced his break. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that he is gearing up for his next project. He will be producing Ujjwal Nikam’s biopic with Dinesh Vijan. A source told us, "Aamir was introduced to the journey of Ujjwal Nikam in the pre-pandemic times and he has been interested in bringing it to the spectacle ever since then. There have been several drafts of scripts written by multiple producer partners, but after all the discussions, Aamir is now on the verge of locking his association with Dinesh Vijan on the Ujjwal Nikam Biopic."

For the uninitiated, Ujjwal Nikam is a special prosecutor who has worked on several prominent murder and terrorism cases including the 1993 Bombay Blasts, and the Gulshan Kumar murder case amongst others.

