WATCH: Aaradhya and AbRam's video from annual day reminds fans of Aishwarya Rai-Shah Rukh Khan from Josh

The Annual Day at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai took place on December 15 and saw the presence of various Bollywood celebrities whose children are students there. AbRam, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's youngest son, and Aaradhya, the daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, have been in the spotlight for their impressive performances in a play during the school's annual day. Now, fans are drawing parallels between a moment of AbRam and Aaradhya and the film Josh, which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai.

Aaradhya and AbRam’s viral video reminds fans of the film Josh

A new video from the event has surfaced online, showing Aaradhya hugging AbRam. Interestingly, this video has reminded the internet of the movie Josh, where Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played siblings. An Instagram fan page dedicated to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a video collage featuring the scene from Josh and the viral video of Aaradhya and AbRam. In that film scene, Aishwarya can also be seen hugging Shah Rukh Khan.

Aaradhya Bachchan hugs AbRam during the school’s Annual Day celebrations

A video from the Dhirubhai International School's annual day celebrations has gone viral. In the video, AbRam Khan, the youngest son of SRK, is seen dancing alongside Aaradhya Bachchan, the daughter of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, and other students. Aaradhya affectionately hugs AbRam while he gazes elsewhere.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's work front

Meanwhile, as SRK's third release of the year, Dunki, inches closer to its theatrical debut, the actor recently shared yet another compelling poster featuring co-star Taapsee Pannu. Dunki boasts an ensemble cast, including stellar performances by Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, each portraying vibrant characters.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a noteworthy return to the screen after a four-year hiatus with the Ponniyin Selvan franchise, earning praise from the audience. This marked another significant collaboration between the actress and the renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam. In the movie, she took on the character of Pazhuvoor Ilaiya Rani Nandini Devi, portraying an antagonist.

