WATCH: Aaradhya Bachchan all smiles at her birthday bash; Abhishek kisses Aishwarya in the presence of Jaya

The daughter of actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan , Aaradhya Bachchan turned 11 years old on November 18 this year. To celebrate this momentous occasion, Aishwarya and Abhishek hosted a birthday bash for their little one on Sunday, November 20. Here, we saw Aaradhya’s close friends in attendance and her lovely dadi Jaya Bachchan . Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is also Aaradhya’s grandfather, however, gave the celebrations a miss.

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, whose chemistry was loved in the film Guru, got married on April 20, 2007, and they welcomed their first child Aaradhya Bachchan on November 16, 2011.

On Sunday, Aishwarya and Abhishek decided to celebrate Aaradhya’s birthday with much pomp and fervour. In the celebrations, Jaya Bachchan was also spotted and was seen flashing her million-dollar smile.

Do have a look at the images and videos here.