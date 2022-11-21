WATCH: Aaradhya Bachchan all smiles at her birthday bash; Abhishek kisses Aishwarya in the presence of Jaya
It was a special day for Aaradhya Bachchan as she celebrated her birthday with her close family and friends in attendance. Do have a look at the top moments of the birthday celebrations.
The daughter of actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan turned 11 years old on November 18 this year. To celebrate this momentous occasion, Aishwarya and Abhishek hosted a birthday bash for their little one on Sunday, November 20. Here, we saw Aaradhya’s close friends in attendance and her lovely dadi Jaya Bachchan. Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is also Aaradhya’s grandfather, however, gave the celebrations a miss.
Viral Video shows Jaya Bachchan celebrating Aaradhya’s birthday in the presence of Aishwarya-Abhishek
Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, whose chemistry was loved in the film Guru, got married on April 20, 2007, and they welcomed their first child Aaradhya Bachchan on November 16, 2011.
On Sunday, Aishwarya and Abhishek decided to celebrate Aaradhya’s birthday with much pomp and fervour. In the celebrations, Jaya Bachchan was also spotted and was seen flashing her million-dollar smile.
Do have a look at the images and videos here.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s post for Aaradhya on her birthday
Moments after Aaradhya turned 11, Aishwarya on November 18, dropped a special birthday wish for her daughter. On Instagram, she shared a picture of herself with her daughter as the two kissed each other with love and warmth. Aishwarya captioned this photo as, "MY LOVE... MY LIFE... I LOVE YOU, MY AARADHYA."
On the work front, Aishwarya was recently seen in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period drama film Ponniyin Selvan - 1 which is a huge success at the box office. She will be next seen in Jailer alongside legendary actors Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar.
Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, was seen last in Breathe: Into The Shadows which was released on Amazon Prime.
Also Read: “Caring daughter and son-in-law” Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan helped her mother Brindya Rai to the car!