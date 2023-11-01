WATCH: Aaradhya Bachchan heaps praise on mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; lauds actor's efforts as ‘incredible’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is celebrating her 50th birthday today, on Wednesday, which coincides with delightful Karwa Chauth today. The actress made it even more special by deciding to cut the cake during the special event organized for cancer patients in Mumbai. The actress attended the event with her mother Vrinda Rai, and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Several photographs and videos from the event have surfaced on social media. However, amongst others, the one that has touched everyone’s heart is the one where little Aaradhya is seen heaping praises on her mother.

Aaradhya Bachchan has the sweetest message for mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

In a video surfaced on social media, being a sweet daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan can be seen appreciating her mother for the noble deed.

The star kid can be heard saying, “My darling, my life… you're living in my life. My mama, well, what I think she's doing is truly important and truly wonderful. We’re celebrating with a meaningful purpose. Like, it's truly enriching and fulfilling. It's helping the world, helping everyone around us. Helping people. And I just want to say what you are doing is truly incredible. That's exciting.”

She ends by taking a bow, while mesmerized Aishwarya couldn't stop looking at her gown-up talking such words of wisdom.

Take a look at the video:

Fans react to the video

The video attracted several reactions from the fans as they couldn’t stop appreciating Aaradhya for carrying herself so maturely. A user wrote, “Her English is better than trollers”, another fan wrote, “She’s so well behaved. Ash does come off a bit ‘controlling’ she should allow her daughter to continue to speak without interrupting her. She seems so worried and nervous with the spotlight on her daughter and I am sure it’s coming from a very protective side”

Several other fans dropped red heart and heart eye emojis in the comments section as they wished diva on her birthday.

Take a look at the reactions:

According to The Times of India, Aishwarya Rai spoke about doing her bit for society. She said, "It'll continue to be my way of life to be able to do my karm and be there." At the event, Aaradhya also spoke about her mother and said that what she is doing is "truly wonderful."

That indeed is inspiring, wishing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a very Happy Birthday!

