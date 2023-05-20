WATCH Aaradhya Bachchan’s THIS gesture for the paps wins over internet; Fans say ‘what an upbringing’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan like every year was present at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year as well. A couple of days back she jetted off to the French Riviera with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and was snapped at the Mumbai airport. After serving some unique looks at the festival, the actress along with her daughter was back in the bay last night. As always the paparazzi wanted to get a glimpse of the mother-daughter duo but what caught our attention was Aaradhya’s sweet gesture for the paps. Scroll down to see it.

Aaradhya Bachchan’s sweet gesture for the paparazzi

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were spotted exiting Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Mumbai. Although, spotting Aishwarya whenever she steps out of her house is a visual delight for the fans and so was it this time as well. but this morning it was her daughter Aaradhya who stole the limelight with her sweet gesture. The star kid who was dressed in casual attire wearing an oversized black hoodie over blue denim was walking with her mother. The moment she spotted the paps trying to capture her and her mother in their lenses, the star kid with folded hands greeted the paparazzi with a cute ‘namaste’. The netizens are in awe of Aaradhya’s this sweet gesture and one of the fans even wrote, “What an upbringing … to Aaradhya’s parenting!!!”

Check it out:

Talking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s airport look, she kept it comfy in a teal and black printed kaftan top, which she paired with a pair of black trousers. She completed her look with a pair of printed sneakers and a massive black Dolce & Gabbana handbag. Her minimal makeup that included winged eyeliner and red lips made her look gorgeous as ever.

ALSO READ: PICS: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Aaradhya are all smiles; Sara Ali Khan keeps it stylish on return from Cannes