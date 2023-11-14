WATCH: Abhishek Bachchan drops BTS video of Ghoomer; heaps praise on cast and crew

The recent sports drama Ghoomer, starring Saiyami Kher and Abhishek Bachchan, was initially released in theaters in August and received mostly positive reviews from both audiences and critics. Recently, the movie finally dropped on an OTT platform and now Abhishek Bachchan has taken to his social media handle to share a BTS video of the film.

Abhishek Bachchan shares a BTS video of Ghoomer

Today, a while ago renowned actor Abhishek Bachchan took to his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) to share a BTS video from his recent film Ghoomer which also starred Saiyami Kher in the main role. The video showcased sneak peeks from off-screen moments and while delivering dialogues.

Sharing the video, “As #Ghoomer streams on @ZEE5India, sharing a sneak peek BTS that captures the dedication poured into the film, making us all real-life Aninas. To the entire cast and crew, sincere appreciation for your spirit and passion since day one, resulting in a successful outcome. For those who couldn't catch it in cinemas, would love to know your thoughts after watching. #GhoomerOnZEE5,” and added a folded hands and a smiley emoji. HAVE A LOOK:

Saiyami Kher on Ghoomer

In a conversation with News18, Saiyami Kher was asked about how she formed an emotional bond with her character in Ghoomer amid challenging situations. She said, “This has been one of the most emotionally exhausting experiences for me in terms of the roles I’ve taken on. It has truly drained me, as I’ve never encountered anything quite as traumatic in my life.”

She further mentioned that taking on this role has been one of the most emotionally draining experiences for her. The intensity of the character and the traumatic nature of the story have left her feeling emotionally exhausted, unlike anything she has encountered before in her life.

She concluded by expressing that it was physically demanding for her to adapt to being a left-hander as she is naturally right-handed. “I had to learn to play cricket with my non-dominant hand,” she said.

Ghoomer, which had a theatrical release for over three months, is now accessible to viewers on Zee5 starting Friday, November 10. Now, audiences can watch the sports drama from the comfort of their homes at their convenience. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

