WATCH: Abhishek Bachchan fulfills son-in-law duties; guides Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's mom through crowd with care

On December 15, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan graced the annual function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, celebrating their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's participation in the event. The family, accompanied by Amitabh Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, and Aishwarya's mother Vrinda Rai, attended the function with enthusiasm. Post the event, a heartwarming moment unfolded as Abhishek Bachchan assisted his mother-in-law through the crowd. Holding her hands, he guided her with care as they exited the venue.

Abhishek Bachchan demonstrates his ideal son-in-law qualities

After the annual function, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted accompanying her elderly mother outside the venue. Abhishek Bachchan, who was already waiting outside, played the role of a thoughtful son-in-law by offering his hand to Aishwarya's mother. With utmost care and respect, he guided her through the crowd, ensuring a smooth and comfortable exit to her car. This heartwarming moment showcased the family's bond and the thoughtful gestures that define their relationships. Take a look:

After some time, the beloved couple Aishwarya and Abhishek were captured leaving in their car, heading towards their home. Check out the video below to catch a glimpse of their departure.