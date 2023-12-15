WATCH: Abhishek Bachchan gives blessing to Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan as she exits annual day event
Bollywood came together today at a kids' annual function. A heartwarming moment ensued when Abhishek Bachchan shared a touching interaction with Suhana Khan.
Today, the glitz and glamor of Bollywood congregated for the annual day function of the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan, made a striking entrance, setting the tone for the star-studded affair. The Bachchan family also graced the event with their presence. A particularly heartwarming moment unfolded as Abhishek Bachchan bestowed his blessings upon Suhana, as they exited the event.
Abhishek Bachchan blesses Suhana Khan in a touching gesture
On the evening of Friday, December 15, the crème de la crème of Bollywood gathered for the annual function, featuring performances by various star kids. A touching scene was beautifully captured in a video, showcasing Suhana Khan leaving the venue in the company of her grandmother. Adorned in a beautiful white ethnic suit, Suhana held her grandmother's hand, navigating through the crowd towards their awaiting car.
During this journey, they crossed paths with Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who were also making their exit. In a gesture of affection and blessing, Abhishek tenderly placed his hand over Suhana's head, prompting a sweet smile from the young star.
Have a look!
ALSO READ: Best Cameos of 2023 POLL: Salman Khan in Pathaan to Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger 3; who left you impressed?
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Sanjeeda Shaikh 'went the extra mile’ to match Hrithik Roshan's steps in Sher Khul Gaye from Fighter
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Advance bookings for Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu's Dunki to start from December 16
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri reveals Ranbir Kapoor makes his co-actors feel ‘comfortable’, shares pre-shoot habits
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Agastya Nanda to start Ekkis in January; Gears up for big screen debut with Sriram Raghavan’s next