WATCH: Abhishek Bachchan gives blessing to Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan as she exits annual day event

Today, the glitz and glamor of Bollywood congregated for the annual day function of the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan, made a striking entrance, setting the tone for the star-studded affair. The Bachchan family also graced the event with their presence. A particularly heartwarming moment unfolded as Abhishek Bachchan bestowed his blessings upon Suhana, as they exited the event.

Abhishek Bachchan blesses Suhana Khan in a touching gesture

On the evening of Friday, December 15, the crème de la crème of Bollywood gathered for the annual function, featuring performances by various star kids. A touching scene was beautifully captured in a video, showcasing Suhana Khan leaving the venue in the company of her grandmother. Adorned in a beautiful white ethnic suit, Suhana held her grandmother's hand, navigating through the crowd towards their awaiting car.

During this journey, they crossed paths with Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who were also making their exit. In a gesture of affection and blessing, Abhishek tenderly placed his hand over Suhana's head, prompting a sweet smile from the young star.

Have a look!

ALSO READ: Best Cameos of 2023 POLL: Salman Khan in Pathaan to Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger 3; who left you impressed?