WATCH: Abhishek Bachchan grooves to iconic song Kajra Re with Nora Fatehi as they celebrate their film wrap

On Monday night, actors Abhishek Bachchan and Nora Fatehi were seen attending an event in the city. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the duo has teamed up for Remo D'Souza's upcoming film which is tentatively titled, Dancing Dad. A video of Abhishek and Nora surfaced on the Internet and it seems like they celebrated the wrap of their film. The video has grabbed everyone's attention for all the right reasons as Abhishek and Nora are seen dancing to the song Kajra Re.

Abhishek Bachchan and Nora Fatehi celebrate the wrap of their upcoming film

For the event, Nora wore a black backless dress that featured a thigh-high slit. She looked all things stunning in the chic outfit. On the other hand, Abhishek wore a black hoodie and pants for the party. In the viral video, they are seen setting the dance floor on fire with their cool moves. The iconic song Kajra Re featured Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai and Amitabh Bachchan. It is from the film Bunty Aur Babli. Even after 18 years of its release, the song still continues to make people dance. Abhishek and Nora were seen enjoying while dancing to the hit number. The video was shared by a lot of fan clubs. Have a look:

Nora also shared the video on her Instagram story and wrote, "Its a wrap" followed by red heart, evil eye and folded hands emojis. On the other hand, Remo took to his handle and shared a picture of the clapboard with Ganpati Bappa's idol in the backdrop and announced the film's wrap. He wrote, "It’s a #wrap big thank you to my #teamrd #ganpatibappamorya."

Earlier, a source told Pinkvilla that Nora will play an important role in the film. The source revealed, "Nora plays a very important role in the film, and both Remo and Nora are excited to collaborate with each other once again. She will feature in a never seen before avatar, and is giving her all to the part. They are presently shooting in Ooty. A large OTT platform is backing the project." Nora and Remo have previously worked in Street Dancer 3D.

