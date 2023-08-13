WATCH: Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's Ghoomer gets standing ovation at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Ghoomer starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles is counting down to its much-awaited theatrical release on 18th August 2023. In the movie, Abhishek will be seen portraying the role of a cricket coach whose life takes a transformative path when he crosses paths with a paraplegic cricket player, played by Saiyami. Recently, the entire team of Ghoomer received a standing ovation at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Ghoomer receives a standing ovation at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

The Ghoomer trailer captured the hearts of the audience, leaving them eagerly anticipating the film's release. The trailer presented a cinematic masterpiece that skillfully weaves together emotions, drama, and pure entertainment, serving as a fitting and inspiring story of human triumph against challenging circumstances. And last night on 12th August 2023, Ghoomer had its world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and during the festival, the entire team of Ghoomer got rewarded with an overwhelming experience, as the film successfully mesmerized the seated audience compelling them to give a standing ovation and heartwarming applause. Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to share his heart-filled experience, and wrote, “Last night, #Ghoomer had its world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The love and reception from the audience left me deeply grateful. Can't wait to show you all the magic of Ghoomer on 18th August.” He also added a folded hand and grateful emoji. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Abhishek Bachchan expresses his happiness at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

After receiving immense love and appreciation from the audience for Ghoomer, Abhishek Bachchan expressed his happiness and gratitude and said, “I’m grateful for this platform for the world premiere of our film. Ghoomer is a labor of love. This has been Balki’s dream for a long time. I don’t think there’s any better way of giving back to a game you love so passionately, by making a film dedicated to it.”

The A-listed event witnessed an overwhelming crowd, both from the film fraternity and enthusiastic fans. The crowd also included celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Rajshri Deshpande, Aparshakti Khurana, Vikramaditya Motwane, and others.

Update on Ghoomer

The film is slated for a theatrical release in India on 18th August 2023. Apart from Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, the film also features notable roles for Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi. Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in a cameo role in the film.

