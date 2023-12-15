WATCH: AbRam aces Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose at annual function; leaves fans in awe of his cuteness

On December 15, actor Shah Rukh Khan, along with his talented interior designer wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan, made a stylish entrance at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School for its annual day function. The family was there to witness Shah Rukh's youngest son, AbRam, who is a student at the school, showcase his acting skills in a skit performed during the event. What truly captured the internet's attention was the adorable moment when little AbRam replicated his father SRK's signature pose.

AbRam Khan effortlessly mimics Shah Rukh Khan's distinctive arm-stretch signature pose

In a widely circulated video on the internet, AbRam stole hearts as he generously distributed hugs to his fellow skit performers. The charming moment reached its pinnacle when the little one, with infectious enthusiasm, declared, "Give me a hug, I love hugs." Right at that moment, the iconic tune from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge started playing in the background. To everyone's delight, AbRam then effortlessly emulated his father Shah Rukh Khan's signature arms-open pose before warmly embracing his classmates.

Take a look:

In a separate video clip, AbRam took charge of a food cart during a skit. In the midst of the performance, a fellow actor approached with a jesting remark, prompting AbRam to retort with poise and humor. In the crowd, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan wore expressions of pride, their faces lit up with joy and admiration. Suhana Khan, AbRam's sister, and his maternal grandmother also wore delighted smiles as they witnessed the scene unfold.

Meanwhile, as SRK's third release of the year, Dunki, inches closer to its theatrical debut, the actor recently shared yet another compelling poster featuring co-star Taapsee Pannu.

Dunki boasts an ensemble cast, including stellar performances by Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, each portraying vibrant characters. Produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, the film is penned by Abhijat Joshi, Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. The storyline unravels the fascinating journey of individuals resorting to an unconventional method known as the Donkey Flight to re-enter the nation, shedding light on the challenges they encounter on their way home.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on December 21, aligning perfectly with the festive season, the film is set for a cinematic clash with the highly anticipated Salaar, starring Prabhas.

