WATCH: Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday spotted at airport; are they headed for actress’ birthday vacation?

Rumored lovebirds of Bollywood, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Ananya Panday have been painting the town red with their brewing romance. On various occasions, the rumored couple manages to generate huge buzz on social media through their getaways. Several pictures and videos of the two keep doing rounds on the internet. Recently, yet again, the two were spotted at the airport seemingly headed for a vacation to celebrate the actress’ birthday which is on October 30.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were spotted at the airport

The rumored couple of Bollywood, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were spotted at the airport this morning, seemingly leaving for their vacay together to celebrate the actress’ 25th birthday tomorrow. The two were seen sporting a casual look while they were captured by the paparazzo.

While Aditya was seen in a gray T-shirt and black denims, he carried books along. As the actor stepped out of the car, he found a couple of fans requesting him for a click. The actor treated them with smiling selfies before making his way inside the airport.

Ananya, on the other hand, was seen in a pink backless top along with denim, carrying a bag along. Keeping a no-makeup look with a light-shade lip balm, the actress tied her hair in a bun. She paired her outfit with white sneakers and stud earrings. The actress greeted the paps at the airport too, with a smile before leaving.

Fans couldn't stop gushing over the two

Soon after the video was shared, several fans were in awe of them. A fan wrote, “My fav couple”, and another fan commented, “So humble person of the fake Bollywood ind”

While several other fans dropped red heart and heart eye emojis in the comments section.

Diving into Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's work front

Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in Gumraah, co-starring Mrunal Thakur. He also received immense appreciation in the Disney+ Hotstar series, The Night Manager along with Anil Kapoor and Shobhita Dhulipala.

In addition to this, he has Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino which also stars Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Konkona Sen Sharma in the pipeline.

Speaking of Ananya Panday’s last release, Dream Girl 2, it was much loved by the audience. The film directed by Raaj Shandilyaa was headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav amongst others.

