WATCH: Aditya Roy Kapur can’t stop blushing as fan screams ‘Love you’; the Internet reacts

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur is a real heartthrob. He has been a part of various remarkable films like Aashiqui 2, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani amongst others. Apart from his acting, he also enjoys a massive fandom on social media, especially female fan-following. On various occasions, the posts shared by the actor sent the internet into a state of frenzy. Nonetheless, in a recent event, the actor was spotted in the city while a fan couldn’t contain her excitement and screamed ‘Love You Aditya’, leaving the actor with a priceless reaction.

Aditya Roy Kapur has an unmissable reaction to a fan screaming 'Love You'

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur was recently spotted in the city. The actor stepped down from his car and obliged paps with photos, while warmly greeting them outside the venue. As the actor made his way inside the venue, a fan screamed and said, “Love you, Aditya”. The sweet gesture by the fan left Aditya blushing. He looked back and smiled.

Take a look:

The actor looked undeniably dapper, sporting an all-white look. While the actor was spotted, he was seen wearing a white t-shirt with an off-white unbuttoned shirt and matching cargo pants. He accessorized the look with a classy watch.

Fans react to the post

The pap video of the Fitoor actor grabbed the attention of fans. Several female fans found relatability in the video as they confessed to being in love with Aditya Roy Kapur. A fan wrote, “I love him too (accompanied by laughter and a red-heart emoji)," and another fan commented, “Love him (accompanied by red-heart emojis)." A third fan wrote, “That girl is so me”

About Aditya Roy Kapur's work front

Talking about Aditya Roy Kapur’s work front, the actor was last seen in the Disney Plus Hotstar series The Night Manager alongside Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala. The series directed by Sandeep Modi received rave reviews and love from the fans.

After that, the actor will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino alongside Sara Ali Khan and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is scheduled for its next year release.

In an earlier interview with The Times of India, the actor shared his reason behind choosing the film. He revealed, “I think Anurag Basu is the reason why I said yes to the project. I really had a great time working on Ludo with him. The opportunity to get on set again with him was a no-brainer for me. He’s such a master at what he does that it’s just great fun as an actor to work with him. It’s pure joy.”

