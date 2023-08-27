WATCH: Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday spotted at airport; are they headed on another romantic holiday?

Ananya Panday is currently basking in the favorable reception of her film Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, which was released on Friday and has garnered impressive box office numbers in India. Besides her career accomplishments, there have been speculations surrounding Ananya's romantic involvement with actor Aditya Roy Kapur. The two haven’t officially confirmed their relationship but were spotted spending time together in Europe as well as on dates in town. Recently, the stars were spotted at the Mumbai airport and rumors are rife that they are headed for another romantic vacation.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday clicked at Mumbai airport

On Sunday, August 27, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. The rumored love birds arrived in separate cars and were not clicked together. Aditya looked extremely stylish in a dark blue checked shirt with gray pants and white sneakers. He wore black sunglasses and carried a backpack and his phone in his hand. He greeted the paparazzi before proceeding towards the security check. On the other hand, Ananya looked adorable in a white tank top with beige pants and white sneakers. She finished off her look with sunglasses, a golden bracelet and a brown handbag. The actress also interacted with the camerapersons and asked them whether they had watched her latest film and if they liked it. As the couple was seen back to back at the airport, it is being speculated that they are headed for a romantic holiday. Have a look:

Aditya Roy Kapur cheers for Ananya Panday at Dream Girl 2 screening

The Malang actor graced the special screening of his rumored girlfriend’s latest film. The event was held last week where many celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap, Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Chunky Panday and others were in attendance. After watching the movie, Aditya also gave his review to the paparazzi. He stated, “it was first class, hit hai.” He also urged everyone to go watch the film and experience the fun themselves. When Ananya arrived at the screening, she was asked to pose for pictures with Aditya and in response she couldn’t help but blush away.

