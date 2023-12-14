WATCH: Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's top 6 lovey-dovey moments amid dating rumors

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur has been rumored to be dating actress Ananya Panday for the longest period of time and while the duo chose to remain tight lipped on their personal life initially, it seems like the wait has come to an end with Aditya Roy Kapur having seemingly confirmed the speculations by calling himself ‘Aditya Joy Kapoor’ in response to Panday’s viral ‘Ananya Coy Kapoor’ remark.

While it seems like fans’ wait for the two actors confirming their relationship is coming closer to an end now, let’s get into a flashback and reminisce the moments when the duo dished some major couple goals, cascading love on each other.

Times when Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday served serious couple goals

1. Twinning in black, Ananya and Aditya stand hand-in-hand

The couple has been spotted together at various occasions. Earlier in an adorable gesture, the duo was seen standing hand-in-hand, dishing out some major couple goals. The two can also be seen twinning in black outfits and stepping into the weekend in the most delightful manner. Watch the video right here.

2. Ananya stealing Aditya’s t-shirt is every girlfriend ever

While the Dream Girl 2 star has oozed class and fashion by donning several airport avatars in the past, this one in particular has our heart. Earlier last month, Panday was spotted arriving at the airport in a loose grey t-shirt. Popping an intriguing fact, Aditya was spotted wearing the same outfit earlier. This adorable gesture of Ananya Panday not only sets the love bar soaring, but it is undoubtedly every girlfriend ever.

3. Time when Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday set the ramp on fire

After being spotted together on innumerable occasions, the duo has been the talk of the town lately. Earlier this year, the two actors were spotted walking the ramp and their walk and outfits ooze nothing but sheer style. Towards the end of the video, the actors can also be seen looking at each other with love-filled gaze and striking a pose for the cameras. Watch the throwback video here.



4. Ananya and Aditya’s chit chat session has our hearts

The above instances prove why Ananya and Aditya have become fan favorites now. In July this year, the duo was spotted having some love-soaked off camera moments with each other. In a picture which began doing rounds on the internet, the duo can be seen engrossed in a fun banter session in Portugal. Have a look at the adorable picture right here.

5. It’s a movie night for Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur

Needless to say, the duo is the most dedicated actors when it comes to their professional fronts. However, their endearing gesture proves how much they also value their personal time and prioritize spending time with their loved ones. Earlier in October, the two were spotted rejoicing in a fun movie date with each other. The duo was also papped by the media earlier. Watch the video here.

6. Ananya feels ‘Ananya Coy Kapur’ on being caught with Aditya Roy Kapur

Last, but not the least, this tender gesture of the duo went viral in no time. Earlier last month, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were papped together while they were inside their car. However, what stole the moment was the way Ananya began blushing soon after her eyes caught the paparazzi capturing them together.

The video had stolen fans hearts as several were delighted to see them together. “So cutee together” “She looks so happy..” “Aww adi and ananya are genuinely happy together I'm so happy for them” read some reactions on the viral video.

