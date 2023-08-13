WATCH: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, and team Malang reunite; spotted stepping out in city

Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu in lead roles, the high-octane romantic-thriller film Malang that undoubtedly kept us on the edge of the seat, graced the screens in the year 2020, achieving a remarkable run at the Box Office. Now, three years down the line, the complete Malang squad, comprising not only Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu but also the director Mohit Suri and other team members, came together for a grand Malang Reunion. The event sparked immense excitement and elation among fans, who were absolutely thrilled by this heartening reunion.

The Malang team reunites after 3 years for lunch

The entire team of the 2020 hit film Malang reunited today for lunch to celebrate a grand Malang reunion. The squad consisted of Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Mohit Suri, and others. The cast took a nostalgic journey, exchanging some heartfelt moments and revisiting the memories of their on-screen collaboration, which was crafted under the direction of Mohit Suri.

Disha Patani donned a pastel pink dress along with a plunging neckline, minimal make-up, and open hair exuding absolute Barbie vibes. Aditya Roy Kapur chose to go for the denim and looked extremely handsome. Anil Kapoor. Anil Kapoor chose the comfortable casual attire, while Kunal Khemu sported an oversized white T-shirt matched with jeans. The team looked genuinely happy and was seen smiling throughout. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Aditya Roy Kapur’s personal front

Aditya Roy Kapur is currently dating Ananya Panday and the rumors about their relationship are making headlines every now and then and they get spotted together quite often. The lovebirds had recently come back from their European vacation, and shortly afterward, they were seen driving around Mumbai despite the heavy rains, presumably enjoying a night out together. Moreover, a recent video posted by a fan revealed that Aditya and Ananya had gone for a movie date, catching the latest Hollywood film Barbie side by side. A lucky fan captured Aditya Roy Kapur entering the same theater and even had the opportunity to take pictures with both Aditya and Ananya. Aditya was seen donning a white shirt and black pants, along with a face mask. Ananya looked adorable in a relaxed pink dress and a casual bun, perfectly aligning with the Barbie theme. The fan captioned the post and wrote, “Major fangirl moment during the Barbie movie with @adityaroykapur & @ananyapanday.” SEE THE POST HERE:

Work Front of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani

Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in The Night Manager alongside Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, and many others. He will be next seen in Metro In Dino alongside Sara Ali Khan. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film will release in the year 2024.

Disha Patani on the other hand will be seen next in Project K alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan, and others. She also has Yodha opposite Sidharth Malhotra and an upcoming next with Superstar Surya in her kitty.

