WATCH: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan's intense chemistry on ramp is winning hearts on Internet

Many Bollywood celebrities have been setting the runway ablaze with their presence in fashionable attires for the past few days. It is all for the FDCI India Couture Week 2023 in Delhi. Recently, Ananya Panday mesmerized the viewers as she walked to the show in a stunning golden outfit. Now her rumored beau, Aditya Roy Kapur has taken the internet by storm as he turned showstopper along with actress Sara Ali Khan. Their intense chemistry on the ramp is winning the hearts of the fans. Here's a closer look.

Showstoppers Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan win hearts with their chemistry

On Monday, July 31, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan walked at the India Couture Week in Delhi, showcasing the latest collection of designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil. Sara looked gorgeous in a pastel lehenga and a matching blouse with a plunging neckline paired with a long netted cape attached to the sleeves. She accessorized her look with diamond earrings and wore glamorous makeup with nude lipstick and her hair cascaded down her shoulders. Meanwhile, Aditya looked dapper in an ivory sherwani paired with white cotton-silk loose pants and ivory juttis.

The actors created a magical moment for the audience during their runway appearance. They stopped in the middle of the ramp, faced each other, and got locked in intense eye contact. This moment immediately went viral on social media and the duo is receiving immense love for their chemistry. Have a look:

Fans react to Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan’s ramp walk

The fans immediately flooded the comments under the video of Aditya and Sara’s walk from the show. They showered them with compliments for their looks and appreciated their sizzling chemistry. One fan wrote, “Sara completely nailed it,” while another said, “Their chemistry is great.” A person expressed, “Waiting to see them in Metro In Dino,” and another comment read, “They are looking so dreamy.”

On the work front, Aditya and Sara will team up together for the first time in Anurag Basu’s anthology film on bittersweet relationships, Metro in Dino, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkana Sen Sharma and Ali Fazal. The film is scheduled to release in December, 2023. After watching their chemistry on the ramp, fans can’t wait to see them act together.

