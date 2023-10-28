WATCH: Aditya Roy Kapur's reaction as he spots paparazzi clicking him with rumored GF Ananya Panday

Reports of a budding romance between popular Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur and actress Ananya Panday have been circulating online for the past few months. Although the rumored couple has never officially confirmed their relationship, it's become increasingly evident that the Aashiqui 2 actor and the Student Of The Year 2 actress are indeed dating, thanks to numerous pictures and videos of their romantic getaways that have gone viral on social media.

Lately, they've been turning heads with their adorable couple outings, including a recent date night. But what's got everyone talking is Aditya's reaction when he spotted the paparazzi snapping photos of them.

Aditya Roy Kapoor reacts upon seeing the paparazzi clicking pictures

On Friday, the rumored couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were spotted on a date night at a Mumbai restaurant. In a video, both can be seen engaged in a conversation with someone when the OK Jaanu actor noticed the paparazzi capturing their moments.

Instead of concealing or showing surprise, as often happens with celebrities during private moments, he appeared relatively calm. In fact, he responded with a friendly hand gesture, a nod, and a warm smile. Ananya Panday also joined in with a wide smile.

Take a look:

Aditya Roy Kapur & Ananya Panday's exciting lineup

Speaking about Aditya Roy Kapur's work front, he was last seen in Gumraah alongside Mrunal Thakur. He also made a mark in the Disney+Hotstar series The Night Manager, sharing the screen with Anil Kapoor and Shobhita Dhulipala. The crime drama received praise from both critics and fans.

His upcoming project to watch out for is Metro… In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu. The film features a star-studded cast, including Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Konkona Sen Sharma.

Ananya Panday's most recent appearance was in Dream Girl 2, where she portrayed the character of Pari Srivastav. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, the film enjoyed success at the box office. Ananya's next project on the horizon is Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

