WATCH: After Kedarnath, Akshay Kumar seeks blessings at Badrinath Temple and Jageshwar Dham; Fans go gaga

Actor Akshay Kumar is currently shooting in Uttarakhand for his upcoming film. Amid his busy shooting schedule, he visited the Kedarnath temple recently. Today, Akshay was seen visiting the Badrinath Temple to seek blessings. He went to the temple around 6.30 am today. The actor was surrounded by heavy security as he reached the venue. His appearance sent fans into a frenzy outside the temple.

Akshay Kumar visits Badrinath Temple

In the video shared by his fan clubs, Akshay is seen sporting a black hoodie and track pants. He is seen escorted by the police and his security. While heading towards the temple, fans were seen rushing for selfies. The actor was seen greeting his fans with folded hands and chanting 'har har mahadev'. Akshay too shared a video on Instagram as he took a helicopter ride to visit the temple. Along with it, he wrote, "The good fortune of shooting in devbhoomi Uttarakhand!! On my way to Shri Badrinath dham. Absolutely amazing. No words. Jai Badri vishal." Have a look:

Akshay also visited Jageshwar Dham after seeking blessings at Badrinath Temple. He shared a glimpse of his visit and wrote, "Jageshwar Dham. serene calm and blissful."

Meanwhile, Akshay is reportedly shooting for the film titled Shankara in Uttarakhand. Details about the film are kept under wraps.

Work front

Akshay was last seen in Selfiee alongside Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film failed to attract the audience to theatres. Next, he will be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film also features Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. The film will hit theatres on Eid 2024. Apart from this, he has Hera Pheri 3, Oh My God 2 and Capsule Gill in the pipeline.

