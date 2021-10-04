WATCH: After Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri arrives at Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat

and 's son continues to be with the NCB after his arrest in the cruise drugs raid case. The NCB had acquired one day custody of the star kid. On Sunday night, was snapped arriving at Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat. The actor, who lives just a few minutes away, made sure to be there by SRK's side during these trying times.

On Monday afternoon, hours after Salman Khan had arrived, his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri arrived at SRK's residence. The paparazzi stationed outside Mannat spotted Alvira in her car. She was seen in her car at entered Mannat from the side entrance which is in a small alley next to Mannat's main entrance.

On Sunday night, hours after Aryan Khan was arrested, Salman reached Manna. The media has been stationed at all times outside SRK's residence.

Aryan, his friend Arbaaz Khan Merchant and six others were placed under arrest by the NCB on Sunday afternoon. They were also taken for medical and the NCB sought one day custody. The anti-drug agency is likely to seek further custody of Aryan and the others in order to make its case stronger.

In his memo arrest, Aryan Khan agreed to be in possession of drugs like MD, Cocaine, Charas and Ecstasy. Since Saturday night, Aryan has been spotted multiple times with the NCB.

