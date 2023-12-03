WATCH: After Tiger 3, excited fans burst firecrackers inside theater amid Animal screening

Earlier, when Salman Khan's movie Tiger 3 made its cinematic debut, the actor's fans were seen burning firecrackers in a crowded cinema hall. But despite his fierce reaction to the act, Animal fans have now repeated the same and burst crackers inside a theater.

Fans burst firecrackers inside theater amid Animal screening

The hype around Ranbir Kapoor's action-drama movie Animal was finally met when it was released on the big screen. While the excitement and enthusiasm of the actor's fans could be seen in the way they were showing love for it, they went to the extent of burning firecrackers inside a cinema in the presence of several moviegoers during the screening.

In a video that surfaced online, a couple of people can be seen holding a blazing gun and burning a cracker when Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor came together during the epic climax of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial.

Take a look:

Salman Khan reacted to fans burning crackers during Tiger 3 screening

Earlier, a similar incident happened when excited Salman Khan fans set off rockets and burst firecrackers in a cinema hall in Mumbai during his entry in the Maneesh Sharma directorial film. Amid all the cheering and whistling, the fireworks went on for almost a minute in a crowded theater where people could be seen dodging the shots. The video of the same went viral.

However, Salman addressed the issue after the incident and condemned the act on his social media. The Tiger 3 actor wrote, “Request all my fans not to take firecrackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others. My request to theatre owners is not to allow firecrackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at the entry point. Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans. Thank u.”

Soon after the shocking incident, the Mumbai police registered an FIR in the case and two people were also detained.

