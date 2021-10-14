Watch: Ahead of Aryan Khan’s bail hearing, a fan shows his support; Demands SRK’s son release
Well, today one of his fans showed his support to the actor and was seen holding a poster that read as ‘Release Aryan Khan’. He was dressed in casuals and also wore a mask. When asked is he a fan of Aryan Khan or Shah Rukh Khan? He replied, “I am a fan of Shah Rukh Khan, and today whatever I am because of him. I am here to show my support and wish that Aryan Khan gets bail today.” Earlier outside Mannat, many fans dropped messages of support like, ‘Constant support and prayers from my heart to the family of King Khan that these difficult times pass very soon.’
As per reports, Aryan tested COVID 19 negative and has been shifted to the common cell where he will be sharing the cell with 5 other inmates.
Click here to watch the video:
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani reached the Mumbai Sessions court for the bail hearing. As per reports, Pooja had also filed an application in the NDPS court requesting to allow her in the court as Aryan Khan's representative.
Also Read: NCB tells court Aryan Khan has been involved in 'illicit procurement & distribution of contraband'