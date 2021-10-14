Watch: Ahead of Aryan Khan’s bail hearing, a fan shows his support; Demands SRK’s son release

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan undoubtedly has a huge fan following. They have been continuously showing their support to him. Today his son Aryan's bail plea will be heard in the Sessions Court. It was scheduled to be heard yesterday i.e. October 13. To note, on October 2, the NCB raided a cruise ship and busted a drug party. The agency detained Aryan along with others, including Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal.

Well, today one of his fans showed his support to the actor and was seen holding a poster that read as ‘Release Aryan Khan’. He was dressed in casuals and also wore a mask. When asked is he a fan of Aryan Khan or Shah Rukh Khan? He replied, “I am a fan of Shah Rukh Khan, and today whatever I am because of him. I am here to show my support and wish that Aryan Khan gets bail today.” Earlier outside Mannat, many fans dropped messages of support like, ‘Constant support and prayers from my heart to the family of King Khan that these difficult times pass very soon.’

As per reports, Aryan tested COVID 19 negative and has been shifted to the common cell where he will be sharing the cell with 5 other inmates.